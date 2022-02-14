Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $6.01 Million in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,005,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth about $1,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,934,000 after acquiring an additional 57,069 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after acquiring an additional 53,117 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $255,750,000 after acquiring an additional 120,847 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $227.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.44. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.