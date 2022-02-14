Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP increased its stake in ServiceNow by 5,759.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in ServiceNow by 97,629.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,260,000 after purchasing an additional 33,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,453.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW stock opened at $583.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $592.42 and a 200-day moving average of $625.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total value of $490,695.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total value of $370,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,953 shares of company stock valued at $17,420,327 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

