Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stake Cut by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,603 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $118,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 232,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,367,000 after purchasing an additional 93,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,514,000 after purchasing an additional 112,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,688,422,000 after purchasing an additional 357,764 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,256,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $1,047,206.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,531 shares of company stock worth $2,747,849. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock opened at $185.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.38 and a 200-day moving average of $204.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.37 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.37%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

