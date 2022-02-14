Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) PT Raised to C$59.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

ANCUF opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.56. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $42.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.3474 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

