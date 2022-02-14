Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) PT Raised to C$59.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATD.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$73.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$57.64.

Shares of ATD.B stock opened at C$49.67 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$36.03 and a 52-week high of C$52.42. The stock has a market cap of C$52.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$49.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.17.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

