Alliance Global Partners Raises Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Price Target to $33.00

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its price target increased by Alliance Global Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ESTE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.75.

ESTE stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,343,000 after acquiring an additional 24,208 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,552,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 171,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,309,000 after acquiring an additional 99,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,202,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

