Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 49.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 12,520 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSBF. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Waterstone Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 71,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

WSBF stock opened at $20.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $22.74.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 16.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.93%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 9,658 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $207,840.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 5,740 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $125,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF).

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.