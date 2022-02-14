Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $305,000 Holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 104,075.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 309.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the third quarter worth about $225,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the first quarter worth about $293,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.49 per share, for a total transaction of $26,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $27.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $467.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.70. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

CCBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

