Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,439 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in QCR were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in QCR by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in QCR by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in QCR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in QCR by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in QCR by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

QCRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCRH opened at $57.80 on Monday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day moving average of $54.29. The stock has a market cap of $901.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.12.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73. QCR had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

