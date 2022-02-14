Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $291,000 in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 78.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.47% of the company’s stock.
AMRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $74.96 on Monday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $80.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $855.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of -0.47.
A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.69% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.
A-Mark Precious Metals Profile
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.
