Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 921,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 273,447 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,353,000 after purchasing an additional 263,065 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,334,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,020,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 114,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $136,649.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECOM shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $18.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $541.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.75. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.25 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

