Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases New Stake in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,617 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 41,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Pathfinder Bancorp news, CFO Walter Rusnak purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,223 shares of company stock worth $54,882. Corporate insiders own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBHC opened at $17.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $81.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.09. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

