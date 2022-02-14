Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,200 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the period. 41.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $265,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 21,209 shares of company stock valued at $375,356 over the last ninety days. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $17.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $487.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

