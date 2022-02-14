AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AlloVir in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond forecasts that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AlloVir’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of AlloVir stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.74. AlloVir has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.97.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.21).

In other news, Director David Hallal sold 17,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $136,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ercem Atillasoy sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $38,225.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,958 shares of company stock valued at $229,613. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,941,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 108,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 653.6% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 263,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after buying an additional 228,425 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir in the second quarter worth $1,172,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

