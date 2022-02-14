ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) Shares Purchased by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 70.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,115,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,671,000 after buying an additional 375,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 99.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 62,558 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 166.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 80,664 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ACES opened at $51.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.49.

