Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 619,200 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the January 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alterity Therapeutics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alterity Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alterity Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 2.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATHE opened at $0.94 on Monday. Alterity Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12.

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic drugs designed to treat the underlying causes of degeneration of the brain as the aging process progresses. The firm focuses on Parkinson’s movement disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders.

