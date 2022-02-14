Alteryx (AYX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Alteryx to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $52.12 on Monday. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $119.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average is $67.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 0.68.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AYX. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.45.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alteryx stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Alteryx worth $14,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

