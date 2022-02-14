Altium Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 108,000 Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 108,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,500,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,528,000 after purchasing an additional 590,927 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,436,000 after purchasing an additional 516,961 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,531. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.76. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $740.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.30 and a quick ratio of 8.30.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 678.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $528,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $31,877.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,851 shares of company stock worth $3,911,117. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

