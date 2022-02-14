Altium Capital Management LP Invests $320,000 in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Immunic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunic by 165.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 112.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 285.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 16.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 23.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMUX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Immunic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

IMUX stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 624 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,531. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $343.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.83. Immunic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $28.21.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

