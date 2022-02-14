Altium Capital Management LP Invests $4.99 Million in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 126,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,985,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 101,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $218,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.85. The company had a trading volume of 465 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,452. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.84. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $71.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $96,803.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 23,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,366,425.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,539 shares of company stock worth $2,036,397 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.