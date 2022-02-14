Altium Capital Management LP Makes New $3.25 Million Investment in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter worth $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter worth $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 52.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 126.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $138,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $38,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,526 shares of company stock valued at $420,714. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SI-BONE stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.23. 666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.50 million, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIBN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

