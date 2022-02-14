Altium Capital Management LP Takes $2.65 Million Position in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 521,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 3.26% of Flux Power at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Flux Power by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 52,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. 30.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLUX shares. Maxim Group cut their price target on Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

FLUX stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.95. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Flux Power had a negative net margin of 57.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

