Altium Capital Management LP Takes Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 4.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in BioNTech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in BioNTech by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BNTX. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded down $15.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.76. The company had a trading volume of 59,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,958. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of -0.87. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $90.29 and a one year high of $464.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

