Altium Capital Management LP Takes Position in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 288,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 0.94% of LifeMD as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LFMD. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 18.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 64,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 732,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after buying an additional 24,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 9.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LifeMD during the second quarter worth about $225,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LifeMD alerts:

In other LifeMD news, Director Bertrand Velge bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $430,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naveen Bhatia bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $194,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 204,079 shares of company stock valued at $818,767. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of LifeMD stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,210. The firm has a market cap of $124.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.84. LifeMD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $32.40.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.