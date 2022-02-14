Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $164.50

Shares of Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 164.50 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 164 ($2.22), with a volume of 9863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166.50 ($2.25).

The stock has a market cap of £224.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 175.53.

Amati AIM VCT Company Profile

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

