Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $164.50

Shares of Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 164.50 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 164 ($2.22), with a volume of 9863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166.50 ($2.25).
The stock has a market cap of £224.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 175.53.
Amati AIM VCT Company Profile (LON:AMAT)
See Also
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Amati AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amati AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.