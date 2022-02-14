American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.88.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMH shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,573,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,292,000 after buying an additional 737,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,649,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,868,000 after buying an additional 661,283 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,556,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,926,000 after buying an additional 33,981 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,367,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,703,000 after purchasing an additional 216,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,934,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,658 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMH stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $38.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,921. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 110.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

