American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Receives $35.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMSWA shares. B. Riley downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti lifted their target price on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $374,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 54,037 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Software by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,674,000 after acquiring an additional 352,845 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in American Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Software by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,947 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Software by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 925,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $20.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.95. American Software has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $688.40 million, a P/E ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 0.73.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. American Software’s payout ratio is 125.72%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

