Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the January 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ARREF opened at $1.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $222.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.14. Amerigo Resources has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 6.15%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amerigo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

