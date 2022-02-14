Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,620,000 after acquiring an additional 61,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,696,000 after buying an additional 53,706 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,522,000 after buying an additional 34,935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,046,000 after buying an additional 130,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,726,000 after buying an additional 96,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 7,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total transaction of $2,235,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,658 shares of company stock valued at $11,342,070. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMP opened at $304.00 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.79 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMP shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.77.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

