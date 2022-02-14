AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.240-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.AMETEK also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.300-$5.420 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $130.00. 2,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,345. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.24 and a 200-day moving average of $136.37. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $117.80 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AME. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.00.

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $710,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,239 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

