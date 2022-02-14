AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decline of 71.9% from the January 15th total of 180,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMVMF opened at $36.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $42.10.
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Company Profile
