AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decline of 71.9% from the January 15th total of 180,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMVMF opened at $36.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

Get AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group alerts:

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Company Profile

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV engages in the manufacture and market of specialty metals and metallurgical vacuum furnace systems and provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: AGM Clean Energy Materials (CEM), AGM Critical Minerals (CMI) and AGM Critical Materials Technologies (CMT).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.