Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,617. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AP. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 20,667 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 205,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

