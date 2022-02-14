Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Amphenol reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Amphenol by 534.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

APH stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.31. 2,563,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,470. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphenol (APH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.