Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 68.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 164,387 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,627,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 161,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 29,610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 744,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,504,000 after purchasing an additional 122,453 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 19.4% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Amphenol by 32.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,802,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,011,000 after acquiring an additional 436,795 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH stock opened at $75.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.90. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

