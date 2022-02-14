Analysts Anticipate Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Will Post Earnings of $5.14 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will report $5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.44 and the lowest is $4.63. Cigna reported earnings per share of $4.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year earnings of $22.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.35 to $22.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $25.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.90 to $26.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cigna.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.39.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Cigna by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Cigna by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.85. 5,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,007. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.44. The stock has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cigna (CI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.