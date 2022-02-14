Analysts Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will report $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.09 billion. Martin Marietta Materials posted sales of $921.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $5.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLM. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 463.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 15,755 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,832,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $379.94. 3,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,772. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $312.42 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $411.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.96.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

