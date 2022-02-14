Analysts Anticipate Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $595.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to post sales of $595.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $585.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $605.50 million. Olympic Steel reported sales of $331.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Olympic Steel.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $191,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $39,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,645 shares of company stock worth $277,336. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 9.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

ZEUS traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.69. The company had a trading volume of 176,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.26. Olympic Steel has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.69.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

