Analysts Anticipate Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) to post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tango Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRV GP IV LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,376,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,850,000. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,959,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $38,790,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $29,093,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNGX traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.10. 10,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,962. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68. Tango Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

