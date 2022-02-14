Analysts Expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will post $1.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.69 billion. Citizens Financial Group reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year sales of $7.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Financial Group.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 23,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CFG traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.90. 62,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,598,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average of $47.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.