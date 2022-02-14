Analysts Expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

NYSE KDP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.10. 6,406,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,741,972. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

