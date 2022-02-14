Analysts Expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to Post -$1.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to announce earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.92). Scholar Rock posted earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year earnings of ($3.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($3.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.12) to ($3.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scholar Rock.

SRRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ SRRK traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $18.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,934. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $646.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,276,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,150,000 after buying an additional 708,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,270,000 after buying an additional 510,413 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,820,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,299,000 after buying an additional 433,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after buying an additional 266,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,273,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,626,000 after buying an additional 262,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

