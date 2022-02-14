Analysts Set GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO) PT at $7.83

GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, CEO Clinton P. Jones acquired 530,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $1,939,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 29.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GOCO opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $602.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09. GoHealth has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $15.07.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

