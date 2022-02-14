Analysts Set Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Target Price at $212.00

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $212.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

LBRDK traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.03. The company had a trading volume of 943,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,064. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.40 and a 200-day moving average of $167.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $136.56 and a 1-year high of $194.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after buying an additional 18,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

