Analysts Set Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Target Price at $212.00

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $212.00.
Several research firms recently issued reports on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.
LBRDK traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.03. The company had a trading volume of 943,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,064. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.40 and a 200-day moving average of $167.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $136.56 and a 1-year high of $194.05.
Liberty Broadband Company Profile
Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.