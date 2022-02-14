Analysts Set Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Target Price at $92.75

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.75.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th.
NYSE:NVS opened at $85.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.04. The stock has a market cap of $191.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.04%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,116,000 after buying an additional 2,783,028 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,347,000 after purchasing an additional 79,637 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Novartis by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,194,000 after purchasing an additional 292,854 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 21.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,696,000 after purchasing an additional 745,157 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,871,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.
About Novartis
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
