Analysts Set Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Target Price at $92.75

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th.

NYSE:NVS opened at $85.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.04. The stock has a market cap of $191.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,116,000 after buying an additional 2,783,028 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,347,000 after purchasing an additional 79,637 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Novartis by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,194,000 after purchasing an additional 292,854 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 21.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,696,000 after purchasing an additional 745,157 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,871,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

