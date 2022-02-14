Analysts Set Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) PT at $24.00

Shares of Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

SMGZY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

OTCMKTS SMGZY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.80. 5,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,563. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average is $20.16.

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.