Analysts Set The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) Price Target at GBX 1,265

Shares of The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,265 ($17.11).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on The Unite Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.58) to GBX 1,350 ($18.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.90) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.90) to GBX 1,200 ($16.23) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($16.77) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.23) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Friday.

LON:UTG opened at GBX 988.60 ($13.37) on Friday. The Unite Group has a 1 year low of GBX 927 ($12.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,250 ($16.90). The stock has a market cap of £3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,062.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,114.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

