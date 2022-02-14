Analysts Set Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) PT at $27.20

Shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

VINC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy purchased 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $64,629.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura I. Bushnell purchased 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $25,172.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,269 shares of company stock valued at $125,024 in the last quarter. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VINC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.68. Vincerx Pharma has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $26.75.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

