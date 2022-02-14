Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 25 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Booking by 1,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $2,530.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,382.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,352.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,053.57 and a 1-year high of $2,687.29. The firm has a market cap of $103.89 billion, a PE ratio of 276.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Susquehanna increased their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,769.00.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

