Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 2,658 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

FYBR opened at $28.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.17. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Several equities analysts have commented on FYBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other news, Chairman John G. Stratton purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

