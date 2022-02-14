Ancora Advisors LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 28.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CorVel by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CorVel by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in CorVel in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. 50.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

In other CorVel news, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.88, for a total value of $1,401,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,954,809. Insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $158.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.93. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $100.60 and a 12 month high of $213.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.95.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

